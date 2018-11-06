Subscribe Today
Elections
›
2018 General Election Results
Live results
Updated: 7:41
Click a race to view more information.
PA Governor
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Tom Wolf
D
Scott Wagner
R
U.S. Senate
Balance of power
Democrats
23
Republicans
42
Pennsylvania
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Bob Casey
D
Lou Barletta
R
New Jersey
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Bob Menendez
D
Bob Hugin
R
U.S. House of Representatives
Balance of power
Democrats
0
Republicans
0
Key races in our coverage area
PA District 1
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Scott Wallace
D
Brian Fitzpatrick
R
PA District 4
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Madeleine Dean
D
Dan David
R
PA District 5
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Mary Scanlon
D
Pearl Kim
R
PA District 6
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Chrissy Houlahan
D
Greg McCauley
R
PA District 7
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Susan Wild
D
Marty Nothstein
R
PA District 10
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
George Scott
D
Scott Perry
R
NJ District 2
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Jeff Van Drew
D
Seth Grossman
R
NJ District 3
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Andy Kim
D
Tom MacArthur
R
NJ District 11
0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Mikie Sherrill
D
Jay Webber
R
SOURCE: Associated Press
Nov 6, 2018 - General
New Jersey
Question
U.S. House
U.S. Senate
Pennsylvania
Governor
State House
State Senate
U.S. House
U.S. Senate
Data Sources: Associated Press
Contact:
DataHub
© 2018 Philadelphia Media Network