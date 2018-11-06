Loading data. Please be patient.

Elections 2018 General Election Results

PA Governor0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Tom Wolf D
Scott Wagner R
U.S. Senate
Balance of power
Democrats 23
Republicans 42
Pennsylvania0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Bob Casey D
Lou Barletta R
New Jersey0% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Bob Menendez D
Bob Hugin R
U.S. House of Representatives
Balance of power
Democrats 0
Republicans 0
Key races in our coverage area
PA District 10% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Scott Wallace D
Brian Fitzpatrick R
PA District 40% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Madeleine Dean D
Dan David R
PA District 50% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Mary Scanlon D
Pearl Kim R
PA District 60% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Chrissy Houlahan D
Greg McCauley R
PA District 70% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Susan Wild D
Marty Nothstein R
PA District 100% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
George Scott D
Scott Perry R
NJ District 20% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Jeff Van Drew D
Seth Grossman R
NJ District 30% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Andy Kim D
Tom MacArthur R
NJ District 110% reporting
0%
0%
0
0
Mikie Sherrill D
Jay Webber R
Nov 6, 2018 - General

New Jersey


Pennsylvania


